Delays on motorways after multiple accidents

Commuters experienced severe delays after several accidents led to lane closures on the M6 and M55.

Drivers were trapped in long tailbacks on the northbound carriageway of the M6 after a multi-vehicle accident led to lane closures between junction 31 (M61) and 31a (Samlesbury).

The accident happened at around 7.30am on 6 February after a collision between a lorry and a car, say police.

All lanes re-opened at around 8.30am but delays were still reported to junction 29 of the M65 and junction 9 of the M61.

In a separate incident one lane was closed on M55 Westbound after an accident.

The accident happened at around 7.30am when a car is believed to have collided with a barrier, say police.

Lanes re-opened at around 8.30am after an earlier closure between M6 junction 32 at Broughton Interchange and junction 1 for Fulwood.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in either incident.