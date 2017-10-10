Delays on southbound M6 after crash at junction 23

Delays are reported on the southbound M6 this morning following a three-vehicle accident.
The accident happened at around 7am between junction 24 for Liverpool Road and 23 for Haydock.
One lane was blocked while Highways England dealt with the issue.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "There were three vehicles involved in an incident in lane three.
"All the vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder.
"Nobody was injured during the incident."
