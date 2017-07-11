Delays to services after train blocks track

Major delays are expected on the rail network this morning after a train broke down between Bolton and Salford Crescent.

The delays and cancellations are affecting trains between Preston/Lancaster, Manchester Victoria - Preston, Blackpool North, Manchester Victoria - Bolton - Wigan, Manchester Airport - Bolton - Wigan - Southport, Manchester - Blackburn - Clitheroe and Manchester Airport- Blackpool North.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Following a broken down train between Bolton and Salford Crescent all lines are now open.

"The line Bolton and Salford Crescent is now open and services can now run. Passengers should expect delays, alterations and short notice cancellations to services . The rescue train has coupled up to the broken down train and the service is now moving forward to clear the line.

"We are very sorry for the delay this will cause to your journey. You can get real time journey updates to your mobile by visiting journeycheck.com/northern or by tweeting our team @northernassist.

"Our Customer Promise provides for compensation to customers who are delayed by 30 minutes or longer on their journey. You can claim Delay Repay if one of our trains is late or cancelled and as a result you get to your destination station more than 30 minutes later than scheduled."