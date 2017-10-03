Drivers report delays on M6

Drivers are reporting delays on the northbound carriageway of the M6 this morning.

Traffic is believed to be tailing back from Junction 31a for Ribbleton to junction 29 for Leyland.

Emergency services say no specific incident has taken place.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We do have slight delays northbound between junctions 29 - 30. These are around 10 minutes above normal but no incidents have been found at the moment."