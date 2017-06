A woman had to be freed from the wreckage of her car by firefighters after a smash with a van.

The two vehicles collided at the junction of Bolton Road and Pilling Lane in Chorley at around 3.15 this afternoon.

The driver of the car was trapped in her vehicle and crews from Chorley and Bamber Bridge used hydraulic equipment to release her.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and it is understood she was taken to hospital. Her condition is not known.