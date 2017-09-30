Hedgerow crash for drink driver who was THREE times over the legal limit

A drink driver who was three times over the limit was arrested by police last night (September 29) after coming off-road and crashing into a hedgerow.

The incident happened in Whitestake, South Ribble, at 6:50pm, and was reported on social media by Lancashire Road Police at 11:44pm.

The driver was arrested at the scene for what police describe as a "plethora of offences", specifically drink driving, unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, no licence and no insurance.