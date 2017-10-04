Jet2.com to increase flights at airports served by collapsed Monarch

Jet2.com will increase flights at airports previously served by collapsed rival Monarch due to "increased demand", the airline has announced.

The firm is adding more than 100,000 seats on flights at Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds Bradford airports this winter.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: "A number of factors have resulted in increased demand for our award-winning flights and Atol protected package holidays right across the UK."

More than 30% of the 110,000 Monarch passengers who were abroad when the airline went bust are expected to have returned to the UK by Wednesday night in the country's biggest peacetime repatriation, which began on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) arranged 119 flights to bring back more than 23,000 people in the first two days of the operation.

All remaining customers are expected to have returned by October 15, at no extra cost.

Some 750,000 people who held future bookings for Monarch flights or holidays have had their plans disrupted.

On Tuesday it was disclosed that the vast majority will not receive an automatic refund, with administrators KPMG estimating that just 10%-15% of customers have bookings protected by Atol.

The scheme only covers package holidays or Monarch flight-only bookings made before December 15, meaning hundreds of thousands of people will be forced to seek refunds elsewhere.

Anyone who booked flights costing more than £100 using a credit card can claim a refund under the Consumer Credit Act, while those who bought cheaper flights or used a debit card can apply for a chargeback to get their money back.

Many travel insurance policies will not pay out in the event of an airline going bust but it is worth checking the detail of individual policies, the CAA said.

KPMG said 1,858 of about 2,100 people employed across Monarch's airline and tour group had been made redundant after the firm went bust.

Ninety eight of those made redundant were employed by Monarch Travel Group, while 1,760 worked for Monarch Airlines.

The remaining employees will help with the administration process, and assist the CAA in bringing holidaymakers abroad back to the UK, KPMG said.

Administrators are now considering breaking up the company, which was founded in 1967, as no buyer has been found to purchase Monarch in its entirety.

The group's engineering operation, Monarch Aircraft Engineering Limited, is not in administration and continues to trade normally.