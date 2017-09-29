M-way closed after lorry jackknifes

Long rush hour queues formed this morning after the southbound carriageway of the M6 motorway was shut due to a jackknifed lorry.

The incident happened at around 7.40am when the wagon is believed to have skidded and collided with a car, blocking all four lanes near to Preston.

M6 southbound at a standstill

Within 15 minutes traffic was backed up as far as Garstang.

A police spokesman said: “It’s pretty chaotic out there at the moment with the motorway completely closed southbound at a very busy time.

“At the moment the tailbacks are getting longer and longer. Traffic is being diverted via the M55, but it is slow going.

“It is just a case of waiting for the lorry to be moved off the carriageway and the scene to be cleared. But we expect it to be a problem for some time.”

The incident happened near to junction 32, resulting in southbound delays.

At 11am the carriageway was reopened but with severe delays backing up to junction 33.

A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately there were only minor injuries but carriageway maintenance and recovery was required.”