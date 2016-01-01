Search
Man fighting for his life after Christmas day crash in Preston

A man has been left fighting for his life following an horrific Christmas Day crash in Preston, police say.
Air ambulance lands in Guild Way on December 9, 2015, following a crash which lead to the deaths of Nigel Hardman and Wendy Wall, both from Penwortham

Coroner hears details of horror smash on Penwortham flyover

An inquest has been held into the deaths of a man and woman who died in a horror smash on the Penwortham flyover.

Travellers are being urged to check routes are clear before they set off.

Environment Agency urges travellers to check flood risk ahead of Christmas getaway

With wet and windy conditions expected from Friday and into the Christmas weekend, the Environment Agency is urging people to check their flood risk - especially if driving or staying in an unfamiliar location.

The accident happened at around 7am this morning.

Road now cleared after two-vehicle collision on major Preston road

A road has now been cleared after a two-vehicle collision on a major Preston Road.
Drivers are experiencing delays on the M6 Southbound

Delays on M6 Southbound at junction 31

One lane has been closed on the M6 Soutbound due to a broken down vehicle.

Delays are reported on the M6 following an earlier accident

Delays on Southbound M6 after accident at Orrell Interchange

Delays are affecting drivers travelling South on the M6 at junction 26 (Orrell Interchange) following an earlier accident.
Highways England will complete the roadworksby 6am on Friday 23 December

Roadworks to be completed ahead of Christmas rush

Seven North West traffic schemes will be completed in time for Christmas to help people travelling for the holiday season.

A lorry has jackknifed on Ring Way

Queuing traffic after lorry jacknifes on major Preston road

The jackknifed lorry has now been cleared after it blocked a major Preston road earlier this morning.
Drivers are experiencing delays on the M6 after a crash

Delays on M6 Northbound after TWO separate accidents

Drivers faced delays after two crashes involving 11 vehicles on the M6 motorway this morning (14 December)
The M6 returning to normal as resurfacing work nears completion.

M6 LATEST: Delays ease as motorway reopens following trailer fire

Commuters were experiencing long delays travelling Northbound on the M6 today after a trailer fire led to the closure of the motorway last night.
Police are looking for a driver who collided with a teen.

Hit-and-run driver collides with teen in Preston

Police are seeking a car driver that failed to stop after colliding with a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Preston.

Police and ambulance services attended the incident

Road closed in Preston after two-car smash

Tom Benson Way was closed between Tag Lane and Cottam Way this morning (13 December).
The incident involved one car

Delays on M6 Southbound after accident

Drivers are warned of delays following an earlier accident on the M6 Southbound between junctions and 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).
WORKS: The railway line at Euxton near Chorley

Residents upset by plans to carry out ‘noisy’ railworks improvements during Christmas

There will be no silent night for residents near the railway this Christmas.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened but delays still reported on M6 Northbound

A lane has now been reopened on the M6 northbound between junctions 29 (Lostock Hall) and 31 (Samlesbury) after earlier flooding led to one lane being closed.
There are reports of delays in the Earnshaw Bridge area

UPDATE: Delays on Flensburg Way after two-car crash

Traffic was delayed on Flensburg Way after an accident this morning (8 December).
One lane is closed on the M61

One lane closed on Southbound M61 due to accident

A lane closure is in place on the Southbound M61 between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) this morning (8 December).
Firefighters from across the county have been brought in to battle the blaze.

LATEST: Over 100 firefighters called from across Lancashire to battle blaze in Altham

Over 100 firefighters have been called to battle a blaze at a salvage yard in Accrington.
Drivers should expect delays due to a broken down vehicle.

One lane closed on M6 Northbound between junctions 27 and 28

One lane has been closed on the Northbound M6 between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) due to a broken down vehicle.

The scene of the collapsed subway this morning

Commuter chaos as station evacuated

Work has begun to clear up the area after the wall of a disused subway collapsed at Wigan North Western station.

