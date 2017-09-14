Man suffers 'serious trauma' in M65 accident

A man has received multiple injuries and a significant trauma following a serious accident on the M65, say ambulance services.



A lorry and a van collided at around 8.15am on September 14 between junction 3 for Chorley road and Junction 4, say police.

Ambulance services said that a man suffered a severe trauma and multiple injuries to the lower part of his body.

Another patient suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The air ambulance was called to attend but both patients were transferred to hospital via road ambulance.

One lane on the motorway has re-opened.