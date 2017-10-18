Motorcyclist placed in induced coma after crash in Walton-le-Dale

A motorcyclist has been placed in a medically induced coma and is fighting for his life after he crashed at a busy junction in Walton-le-Dale.

The man, who is in his early twenties, was involved in what police believe was a one vehicle accident at the mini roundabout between Victoria Road and Chorley Road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the accident at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, October 17.

The man, who is believed to be from the local area, was taken to hospital suffering with head injuries and multiple fractures.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the man came off his motorbike possibly having clipped a pavement.

"At this stage we do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

"He has been placed in a medically induced coma.

"Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact police."

The road was closed for several hours and re-opened at around 10.30pm.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1232 of October 17.