Passenger killed in horror HGV crash on M61

A passenger has been killed in a motorway crash involving two cars and one HGV, say police.

The accident happened at around 10.45pm last night on the Southbound carriageway of M61 at junction 9.

Fire services attended the accident and cut two people who were trapped in a car free.

Two people were seriously injured in the accident and were taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

Their current condition is not known.

The motorway was closed for over seven hours while recovery of the vehicles and investigations took place.

The accident happened as thick freezing fog blanketed the county in what was described by police as 'horrendous driving conditions'.

The motorway reopened at around 6.30am.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.