Police appeal for help after motorcyclist crash in Walton-le-Dale

Police have appealed for the public's help in finding out how a motorcyclist crashed at a busy junction in Walton-le-Dale which left him fighting for his life.

The biker, 22, from Hoghton, was involved in what police believe was a one vehicle accident at the mini roundabout between Victoria Road and Chorley Road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the accident at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, October 17.

The motorcyclist suffered spinal fractures and head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains undergoing treatment. He is thought to be in a critical condition.

The road was closed for around three and a half hours while specialist officers attended the scene.

Sergeant Adam Crossley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “A young man is in intensive care following a serious collision, and we are determined to piece together exactly what occurred. If you saw the crash, or saw the motorbike in the moments before it happened, we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police earlier said the man had been placed in a medically induced coma.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1232 of October 17.