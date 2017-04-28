Rail users in the north west hit by 24-hour strike

Rail travellers across the north west have been hit by train strikes as Northern employees walked-out in a dispute over the role of guards.

The 24-hour strike which affects services run by Northern began today on April 28 just after midnight and will end at midnight tonight.

Northern have said they will be running 40% of its services and more than 300 bus replacement buses.

The majority of these services are expected to run between 7am and 7pm.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The RMT strike action this morning is solid as a rock from coast to coast and right the way across the Arriva Rail North franchise as our members continue the fight to put public safety before private profit.

"If the German state-owned Arriva get away with their plans we will end up with a toxic combination of de-staffed trains and stations where safety and access ‎are compromised while fat profits are shipped across the Channel to subsidise rail operations in Germany. That is a national scandal and the Government should be hanging their heads in shame.

"The public support for our members fighting for safe trains for all has been fantastic and the company should take note of what their own customers and staff are saying about their plans and sit down with the union to negotiate a safe and sustainable solution to this dispute."

In a statement Northern said: "We expect to run more than 40 per cent of our normal timetable, and more than 300 additional rail replacement buses.

"All services are expected to be extremely busy, with industrial action taking place on the Friday before the bank holiday weekend and the first day of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle event."