A road has been blocked in both directions following a collision in Leyland.

Police say that two cars a van and a lorry collided on Wigan Road near to the Shell garage at around 12.55pm.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have received reports of a minor injuries collision.

"A call said two cars, a van and a lorry had collided.

"The road is blocked in both directions."