Road closure after accident in Farington Moss

A major road was closed in Farington Moss after a woman was hit by a car, say police.

Croston Road was closed in both directions between the A582 Croston Road and Heatherleigh following the incident which happened at around 5.25am on October 6.

The woman who is in her sixties, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "A pedestrian was struck by a Lexus as she was crossing the road early this morning.

"The woman suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.

"The road was closed to allow an accident investigation to take place."

The road re-opened at around 9am.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police on 101.