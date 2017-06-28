South Ribble drivers warned of diversions this summer

Drivers in South Ribble are being warned to expect some disruption this summer as diversions are put in place to allow for road works, says Lancashire County Council.

From Monday July10 to Saturday October 7, vehicles on the A582 will not be able to turn right onto Pope Lane from either direction although the A582 itself remains open during this time.

Vehicles on Pope Lane will only be able to turn left onto the A582, from either direction, during this work.

While these restrictions are in place, traffic will be diverted as follows:

• Eastbound and southbound traffic will be directed along A582 Penwortham Way, Chain House Lane and Pope Lane.

• Westbound and northbound traffic will be directed along A582 Golden Way to the Broad Oak roundabout (close to Booths supermarket) and back to Pope Lane along Golden Way.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "These improvements being delivered as part of the City Deal will help to ensure that our roads can cope with more traffic as our economy continues grow in future.

"We're doing everything that we can to keep any disruption to a minimum, and complete this vital work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"We apologise in advance for any disruption to people's journeys, as well as any inconvenience to local residents and businesses during this work on a major route, which will affect people travelling across the district and further afield."

Signs on site will make people aware of the changes. These restrictions may be lifted for short periods of time, where possible, as the work progresses.

These temporary changes are part of the work to create a new traffic light-controlled junction, in place of the current roundabout.

The county council began improvements last year to the existing junction, to add capacity to the A582 and reduce delays on this key route in and out of Preston, and across South Ribble.

The widening and upgrading of the A582 is one of the four major road schemes included in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal. The improvement work is being carried out by the county council.

For more information about the improvements visit the City Deal website www.lancashirelep.co.uk/city-deal, email citydeal@lancashire.gov.uk, follow Twitter @lancscitydeal or call 0300 123 6780.