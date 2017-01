A pensioner has been knocked over opposite Preston bus station this afternoon (5 January).

The 91-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a silver Mondeo on Tithebarn Street at the junction of Crooked Lane, say police.

Ambulance and police services were called to the scene just after 12pm.

The woman suffered possible concussion, a shoulder injury and grazes.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police enquiries are on-going.