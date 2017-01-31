Trapped woman rescued after car smash

A woman was rescued from her wrecked car after she became trapped following a crash, say fire services.

Two fire engines and crews, from Garstang and Preesall attended the one car smash on Main Street, Cockerham at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Firefighters used a winch to tether and stabilise the vehicle

Firefighters removed the windscreen and used a winch to tether and stabilise the vehicle. Hydraulic equipment was used to rescue the woman.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Her current condition is not known.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said in a post to their Facebook page: "Preesall crew had been at Lancaster to complete an operational debrief regarding our large tractor factory fire. On the way home we were fire flashed to an RTC in Cockerham. Upon arrival we found one car on its side with one occupant trapped. We removed the windshield which allowed us to carefully extract the occupant."