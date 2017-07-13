UK’s premier triathlon to come to town

More than 2,400 athletes from more than 40 countries will compete in the UK’s premier long-distance triathlon this weekend.

Road closures will be in place in Chorley throughout the day on Sunday, July 16 as cyclists whip through the borough’s streets.

The 10th Ironman UK, where participants swim 2.4 miles, cycle 112 miles and run 26.2 miles. People will be lining the streets to cheer them on. The bike route goes through a large part of Chorley

Ironman UK race director Sam Brawn said: “Ironman UK is one of the biggest events of the year and a real highlight of the UK and Ireland race season. With an event of this magnitude, certain road closures are necessary to ensure a safe race for the athletes.

“We look forward to an exciting race and hope to see supporters around the course once more, cheering the athletes on.”

The Ironman will start with a wave bright and early as athletes begin their 2.4-mile swim taking in two laps of the lake at Pennington Flash Country Park in Leigh.

Then, swapping their swim hats for their bike helmets, they will jump onto their bikes and stream into Chorley for a 112-mile bike circuit of the borough.

Ironman UK passes Ulnes Walton in Lancashire

The first athlete will leave Pennington Flash, heading for Chorley at around 6.45am. Cyclists will be seen zooming through Belmont, Abbey Village, Buckshaw Village, Croston, Mawdesley, Wrightington, Standish, Adlington and Rivington - with the fastest pro-athlete completing the bike course in five hours.

For their final challenge athletes will then run a marathon starting at the Macron Stadium in Bolton before crossing the finish line in Le Mans Crescent.

For more on road access see http://eu.ironman.com/triathlon/events/emea/ironman/uk/road-access.aspx#axzz4mhBRObWA