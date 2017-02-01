UPDATE: Body of 'non-resident' found at Preston sheltered home

Police investigated an unexplained death after the body of a non-resident was found at a Preston sheltered housing scheme.

Police were called to Maudland House on Maudland Bank shortly before 1.30pm on Monday 30 January after reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Officers discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, dead inside the sheltered housing accommodation, say police.

A post-mortem was carried out and while the cause of death was unascertained, it is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at shortly before 1.30pm Monday, January 30th to an address on Maudland Bank in Preston following concern for the welfare of a man.

"On arrival officers found the body of a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, deceased inside the address.

"A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out and while the cause of death is unascertained there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for the Gateway Association said: "Community Gateway Association (CGA) can confirm that the deceased body of a non-resident has been found at their housing scheme Maudland House on Maudland Bank."

Maudland House consists of 30 flats and bedsits and is described as 'communal sheltered housing accommodation' on the Gateway Association website.