UPDATE: Police appeal after sexual assault report

Police appealed for witnesses following a report of a serious sexual assault in Leyland.

Officers were called on Friday September 29 to reports that a 31-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at sometime between 5.30pm and 7pm off Centurion Way, at an area known as the Old Test Track.

Following the allegation of rape, Lancashire Police conducted a full and thorough investigation and are now satisfied that no offences took place.

A spokesman said: "We appreciate that this will have caused considerable concern in the community and we would like to thank residents for their patience while our enquiries were ongoing."