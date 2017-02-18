UPDATE: Woman lucky to be alive after being rescued at park

Firefighters say a woman had a lucky escape after accidentally driving her mobility scooter into water.

Crews were called to Worden Park in Leyland at around 5.48pm yesterday after a jogger spotted the disabled woman waist-deep in a stream.

Three fire engines, from Preston, Penwortham, and Leyland stations, and a dinghy all attended the scene after being called to The Avenue, a spokesman said.

"We helped the lady to safety before she was treated by paramedics," he added.

"When she was released from the stream, she was put in a fire service 4x4 vehicle and transported to a waiting ambulance."

The incident lasted around an hour.