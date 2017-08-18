Upset at plans for KFC near Trinity CE Primary School in Buckshaw Village

Plans have been submitted for a new drive-thru KFC outlet in a Lancashire village.

Builders Leith Planning say the takeaway would bring jobs to Buckshaw Village but concerns have been raised about the location of the site which in close proximity to a primary school.

Chorley councillor Mark Perks, who represents Astley and Buckshaw, said: “A fast food takeaway opposite a school isn’t appropriate. It’s encouraging people to eat unhealthily.”

Trinity CE Primary School is five minutes walk from the site proposed for the takeaway in Barnes Wallis Way.

Chorley Council does not have specific guidance about the distance fast food restaurants should be from schools as Preston City Council does. In its local plan the city council stipulates that takeaways within 400 metres of a secondary school are not to open before 5pm.

However a spokesman from Chorley Council told the Post that factors such as the impact on highway safety and proximity to housing will be taken into consideration by planners when they make a decision on the application in October.

Planning director at Leith Planning Samantha Nicholls, said: “The proposed KFC in Buckshaw Village will bring much needed employment to the area including 35 jobs on this site, of which up to 25 per cent of new jobs will go to unemployed young people.”

But some residents have already objected to the plans, including one resident who has threatened to move out if KFC moves in.

Writing on the online planning documents one objector said: “I cannot believe this development would even be considered in Buckshaw Village. I moved here 18 months ago. I will now be considering moving out of Buckshaw if this goes ahead.”