URGENT APPEAL: Teen still missing after barn blaze

A teenage boy is still missing after a major fire in Lancashire, say police.

Louis Simpson, 14, was last seen in the local area before the fire and police are now "seriously concerned for his welfare."

Nigel Barraclough, Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police said: "At this moment in time Louis could be anywhere. We are seriously concerned for his welfare as he is currently unaccounted for."

The barn fire, which started at Fairhurst Hall in Chorley Road, Parbold, was reported to emergency services at around 3pm on Sunday, 29 January.

Police and fire services are still at the scene of the fire and Chorley Road remains closed between the junctions with Robin Lane and The Delph.

Four fire engines from Skelmersdale, Ormskirk and Tarleton plus one from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said at around 6pm last night: "There were number of challenging aspects to this incident; the fire involved asbestos and there are concerns that someone may have been in the building at the time the fire started.

"Firefighters are still at the scene due to concerns that a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the area before the fire started may be inside the barn."