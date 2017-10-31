Visitors tuck into popcorn at new 20-seater cinema at Buckshaw Retirement Village

Guests to a retirement village kicked back to watch Beauty and the Beast at its new 20-seater cinema.

They were visiting on a rare open day held by Buckshaw Retirement Village.

Another new addition to the newly refurbished Market Square at the Lodge is a pet shop which allows residents to spend time with animals.

The space saw a cafe and bakery open in September this year, with the cinema installed in August.

It already sports a hair and beauty salon and a music lounge.

“It is great to be able to open the doors to the public and show them what it’s all about and hopefully inspire the local community on how to care for those with dementia,” said Market Square coordinator Chris Durnan.

“Our residents with dementia are able to maintain a level of independence by visiting our café, interact with animals and nature in the Pet Shop and the garden, make an appointment to have their hair done and visit our monthly market.

“Market Square benefits from the same design as the colour-coordinated doors and other visual clues featured in The Lodge, which help with orientation.

“Each destination is designed to distract residents from any feeling of distress which is often a symptom of dementia.”

The pet shop is now home to several pet rabbits, fish and guinea pigs.

It was introduced to provide the residents with therapeutic engagement and interaction with the animals under the supervision of the carers at The Lodge.

Residents can pet, hold and feed the animals. Some residents are also involved in cleaning and maintaining the area.

Market Square has been specifically designed for the care home’s older residents and their residents who have dementia.

As well as the Beauty and the Beast screening at the open day on Friday 27, activities ran throughout the day, including a chocolate-themed tombola.

Visitors were encouraged to use the facilities and peruse the market stalls set up by traders.

Baked goods, homemade jams, kids craft stalls, handmade jewellery and fragrances were all available for members of the public to look around.