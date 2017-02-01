Volunteer with family charity Home-Start

A charity that has helped hundreds of families through difficult times, is appealing for more volunteers so it can continue its vital work.

Home-Start Central Lancashire supports families in Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, with issues such as a child’s or parent’s illness or disability, family breakdown, bereavement or debt.

Parents may feel isolated if they are new to an area and unable to connect with their local community. Whatever the reason, Home-Start provides practical and emotional support and helps families to build their confidence and ability to cope.

Home-Start volunteers offer support and friendship to other parents through a combination of home visiting and group support. Volunteers are recruited, trained and supported by Home-Start staff.

The next training course starts on Thursday February 23 and will be held at the Home-Start base in Market Street, Chorley, every Thursday for six weeks. There are no age limits and women and men can apply, providing they have parenting experience.

All Home-Start Volunteers must have an enhanced DBS Check and two satisfactory references.

Home-Start’s Manager and CEO Angela Melling said: “We need to keep recruiting volunteers on a regular basis because some leave the area, whilst others may move onto paid work using their experience of volunteering for Home-Start. It is vital for us to keep a constant programme of recruiting and training so we can keep on supporting families”

“Our volunteers tell us that working with families is the most rewarding thing they have ever done. Being parents themselves or having parenting experience, they know how demanding it is bringing up children so they can use their experience to help others. Some of the parents we have helped go on to become volunteers themselves because they are so grateful for the help they received and they want to give something back.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Home-Start should phone 01257 241636 asap so interviews can be arranged before the course starts.