What fun lies ahead in 2017?

After the fast-paced antics of Christmas, the new year can look gloomy. But it’s time to get your new diaries out and pencil in some dates as here is our guide of upcoming events to look forward to:

January 20 until February 5

Obsession 2017, Northcote, Langho

Recognised as one of Europe’s premier gastronomic events, Obsession is celebrating its 17th year with 23 outstanding guest chefs with 16 Michelin stars between them. Travelling from across the world to luxury, Lancashire-based hotel, Northcote, these chefs will cook their unique Obsession Menu during the 17 night event.

January 21

Victorian Fair, Winckley Square Gardens, Preston

Join the Friends of Winckley Square Gardens for a Victorian inspired celebration, with performances, music, activities, stalls and more.

Why not bring out your creative side with a Victorian Costume competition. Winners will be crowned Old Twelfth Night King and Queen.



February 2 to February 4

Pendle Beer Festival, Colne Muni Theatre, Colne

The popular festival returns for three days where real ale lovers can enjoy over 100 cask ales.



February 11 to 14

Showzam! Various locations in Blackpool

Blackpool will be filled with street theatre and sideshows including the UK’s most flexible contortionist Pixie Le Knot, the girl in the goldfish bowl and the headless lady. Visitors can also expect hoola hooping and comedy, magical wonder and effortless charm during this free festival.



March 3 to 26

Lancaster Litfest, Storey Gallery and other venues in Lancaster

Litfest develops writers, engages readers and audiences, and celebrates literary excellence.

Tickets: Concession £8.00 per ticket, Adult Ticket £10.00 per ticket



April 1

What’s Your Story, Chorley? Chorley town centre

Chorley’s word festival is returning for a forth year for plenty of fun, fiction and fairy tales celebrating the spoken and written word.





April 16

Chorley Grand Prix, Chorley town centre and the surrounding area

Britain’s professional cyclists take to the roads in Chorley competing on a 100 mile course in the opening round of the British Cycling Elite Road Series for 2017. The race will start and finish line on Park Road, in Chorley town centre. It then takes the cyclists out to Rivington, Belmont, Abbey Village, Withnell, Brinscall, Wheelton, Buckshaw Village and back to Chorley.



April 17

Egg Rolling, Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

Join in the fun and be part of a tradition going back hundreds of years in Preston. Bring an Easter egg and enjoy rolling it down the hill. Free



April 21 to 23

Great British Food Festival, Stonyhurst College, Hurst Green

The Great British Food Festival hosts lots of producers showcasing the best in seasonal and speciality food and drink. It is a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of Lancashire and Great British produce - sample, enjoy and buy. A family fun day out with lots of activities, chef demonstrations, and the popular Man V Food competition.



April 29 to May 1

1940s Weekend at the East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall

Put on your glad rags and journey with the East Lancashire Railway back to the fabulous 1940s. Entertainment includes 1940s singers and musicians, battle scenarios, vintage and military vehicle displays, exhibitions, living history camps, forties fashion stalls, vintage makeovers, afternoon tea dances, military parade, VE Day Concert and Lancaster Bomber flypast, plus much more.



May 5

400th Anniversary of the knighting of Sir Loin by James 1, Hoghton Tower

Hoghton Tower celebrates the 400 year anniversary of the Knighting of Sir Loin by James I with re-enactments and study days throughout 2017. Senior academics will explore various aspects of King James I’s visit including the food he ate, entertainment and travel in the Stuart era. The Kings visit will be celebrated July 8 and 9 with a full re-enactment of the Kings visit with actors, local children and a range of Stuart entertainment and activities.

May 14

Wiggle North Series bike ride, Withy Grove Park, Bamber Bridge

St Catherine’s Hospice is once again the official charity partner for a popular Wiggle North Series bike ride in partnership with Peninne Events.

The Wiggle Counties Challenge sees riders start and finish from Withy Grove Park in Bamber Bridge in a 100-mile ride through one, two or three North West counties: Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

Online entry is now open - www.wiggle.co.uk/events/

June 17

Leyland Festival

The Festival will provide a day of family fun with a wide choice of activities.

June 24 to 25

Morecambe Kite Festival

Families are invited to fly their kites high on the promenade.

July 14 to 16

Beat Herder, Clitheroe

Annual outdoor music festival, which covers several musical genres including breakbeat, dub, reggae, dubstep, techno, house, drum and bass, folk, dance-punk and psychedelic rock.



August 20

The Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

The festival will showcase food and drink from across the region at Marine Hall, Fleetwood.

The popular event, which has been highlighted by international online travel group Expedia as one of the best food and drink events in the country, will be back in August. Date to be announced.

September 9 and 10

Lancashire Game and Country Festival

The event will be held at Woodacre Farm, Scorton, Families can enjoy all aspects of country life, including clay pigeon shooting, terrier show, gundog scurry, Cyril the Squirrel and his racing terriers, fly fishing demonstration, and a dog agility display.

October 6 to 7

Chorley Live

A two-day live entertainment event across Chorley.

October 12 to 17

Lancaster Music Festival

Lancaster’s award-winning free music festival will include more than 200 acts performing across 40 venues, including Lancaster Castle, all four of Lancaster’s historic outdoor squares, and Williamson Park.

November 25

Leyland Christmas Festival

The date has been fixed for Christmas already, with an ice rink and snow globe, as well as the obligatory lights switch-on.