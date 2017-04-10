Where are the best gin bars in Lancashire?

Readers have submitted their suggestions.
Here is the shortlist.
Vote here. Voting closes at noon on Wednesday.
The top ones for each readership area will feature in our shared Lancashire recommends... page.
Here is the shortlist.
Vote here. Voting closes at noon on Wednesday.
The top ones for each readership area will feature in our shared Lancashire recommends... page.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Leyland Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.