Wills Week raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice

More than £25,000 has been handed to St Catherine’s Hospice thanks to solicitors waiving their will-writing fees in return for a donation to the charity.

Around 200 people created a will during Wills Week in November, which saw 19 solicitors’ branches across Preston, South Ribble and Chorley take part in the initiative.

It takes the grand total raised for St Catherine’s since Wills Week started in 2011 to an incredible £88,680.

The charity’s director of community and income, Lorraine Charlesworth, said: “Wills Week is such an important and worthwhile campaign for us, as it helps to raise an amazing amount of funds for St Catherine’s each year, as well as raising awareness of the hospice, and encouraging people to make a will to ensure that their wishes are recorded.

“We’d like to thank all of the solicitors – Birchall Blackburn, Chadwick’s, Ellen Fay, Forbes, Harrison Drury, John Whittle Robinson, Marsden Rawsthorn, Vincents, and Worralls – as well as everyone who made an appointment and supported the hospice with a donation, for making the 2016 Wills Week such a success.

“There’s never a better time than the present to make a will, so for anyone who still hasn’t created one, we’d really urge you to think about making one in 2107; this year’s Wills Week will be held week commencing November 13.

“As well as Wills Week, we’re also grateful to the many people who leave a donation for St Catherine’s in their will – in fact, Donations in Wills helps fund the care of one in six of our patients on average, so it’s another really valued source of income and support for St Catherine’s.

“We have to raise a staggering £3.5m each and every year to continue offering the specialist end-of-life care to local people at the hospice and in their own homes, as well as providing support to carers, families, and people with life-shortening illnesses through our day therapy and family support services. Initiatives such as Wills Week and Donations in Wills really help us achieve this ongoing fund-raising challenge.”

To find out about last year's Wills Week campaign click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/make-a-will-and-help-the-hospice-1-8141167