Winter's back, wrap up warm this weekend

You'll need your big coat this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning over the weekend for the north west.

The Met Office website is warning to expect persistent sleet and snow shows overnight on Friday with snowfall of between three to six centimetres over high ground.

However, there may be some low level snow which should melt throughout Saturday morning.

Heavy rain is also forecast for later on Saturday, combined with low temperatures is likely create icy conditions which may also cause transport disruption on high level routes.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday according to the Met Office website: 'Temperatures slowly rising but still feeling cold with strong winds at times. Skies will be rather cloudy with some brighter breaks in the west. Isolated showers, perhaps wintry at times.'