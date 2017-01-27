Workout for Rainbow House

Volunteers are invited to a fun and colourful work out to support children and young adults with disabilities.

The third annual Rainbow House Workout-athon will take place at the Park Hall Plaza, Charnock Richard, on February 26 from 10am to 1pm.

Last year's Workout-athon

It includes three hours of fun-filled and energetic workouts, including Zumba Fitness with Mata Stratakou, Emma Waddington, Steph Devane and Lauryn Hodgeon; Insanity and PiYo with Penny Seddon and Les Mills Body Combat and Body Attack with Gill Swift and Rachel Holland.

Top to Toe is organising the music and first aid and Booths will be donating bananas and water for the participants to keep up their strength.

The event is supported by Ben Rose Estate Agents and the room has been donated by Park Hall.

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, based in Mawdesley, said: “The event has been a great success for the past two years and we expect an even bigger turn out in February. We are extremely grateful to everyone who is giving up their time to support us and to Ben Rose Estate Agents and Park Hall.

“Events like this not only raise much needed funds but also raise awareness of the conductive education and rehabilitation services we provide.”

Everyone is welcome and can do as much or as little as they wish. All participants will also be entered into a draw to win a Fitbit.

Entry is £10 in advance or £12 on the day and entry forms are available online at http://www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com/event/workoutathon-2/ or by emailing fundraising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com or ringing 01704 823276.

Participants will also be able to sign up at a special price of £10 per person for the Rainbow House Ramble - a five, 11 or 18 mile walk which will take place on May 6.

