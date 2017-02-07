World-first truck trail plans are passed

The world’s first ever truck trail is on its way to Leyland.

The exciting project has got the green light from planning councillors.

Snaking from the railway station to Worden Park, 13, 6ft trucks, each with their own character and personality, will form an interactive trail on show from April.

It will celebrate more than 100 years of truck manufacturing in the town.

The first of the iconic features has already officially been unveiled. Manufactured from a welded steel frame, the pieces are all designed around a vehicle produced by Leyland Trucks since its inception in 1896, and boast names including Super Hippo, The Comet and Military Martian.

Leyland Trucks and DAF Trucks were the first to snap up not one, but two of the landmarks which are set to draw in crowds throughout the six months they are in position.

Announcing the new scheme, councillor Peter Mullineaux, Lleader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “The idea for the trail is absolutely fantastic – a dream for Leyland. Truck manufacturing is right at the very heart of the fabric of the town and sewn into its heritage – the very heritage which this trail will celebrate in abundance.

“We’re hoping to draw crowds from far and wide – offering a boost to the town and supporting our local businesses. We also hope to inspire a future generation with a full educational package which will run alongside the display.”

Schoolchildren will be given the chance to design the 14th vehicle.

It will be unveiled in front of the crowds at the Leyland Festival in June and will be given to the school to keep after the trail ends in September.