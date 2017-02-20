X Factor singer to host a Leyland fund-raiser for the Bennet family

A Leyland singer is holding a fund-raiser for her best friend who lost both her parents to cancer.

Annabel Pike, 17, who narrowly missed out on a judges’ houses slot on last year’s X Factor with Girl Next Door, will be performing at The Crofters, in Leyland Lane, this Friday for her close pal Hannah Bennet, 18, and her two brothers Oliver, 13, and Luke, 21.

Annabel Pike (left) with Hannah Bennet

The Wirral family has received overwhelming support from the public after their parents Julie and Mike died within days of each other.

After they released a photograph of their parents holding hands on their deathbeds at a Merseyside hospice, more than £260,000 has been raised via a Just Giving website, set up for them to “continue to live at home and sustain their activities and studies”.

Annabel, who attends Elliot Clarke College in Liverpool with Hannah, said: “Hannah and I met at dance and performing arts college and we are really close friends. I have known her two years.

“I really wanted to show my support and so organised this event with my brother, Will.

Annabel Pike (far right) in Girl Next Door

“All the money raised will be a massive help. They have had to sort out all sorts of things like house insurance and mortgages, so this money will make a big difference.

“We need to strike while the iron is hot to get as much support as possible.

“They are a really strong family. I have seen Hannah a lot over the last week or so. She is devastated but tries not to show it and tries to stay positive.

“She and her brothers are so grateful. Hannah has individually thanked everyone who has donated.”

The fund-raiser starts at 7pm and includes singing, karaoke and a raffle.

Entry is free, with donations towards helping Hannah, Oliver and Luke Bennet.

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-knight

To view a previous story about the Bennet family click here http://www.lep.co.uk/your-lancashire/north-west/appeal-for-children-whose-parents-died-of-cancer-in-same-week-passes-200-000-1-8388434