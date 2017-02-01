YELLOW WARNING: 'Gusts of up to 80mph' possible this Friday

The Met Office have issued a severe wind weather warning for the North West with gusts of over 80mph possible in some coastal areas.

Winds may arrive early on Friday morning and could cause damage to trees and buildings as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, say the Met Office.

The Yellow warning, which was issued yesterday, affects the North West area including Blackpool and Lancashire.

However, top weather boffins, the Met Office have also warned that it is possible that the strongest winds may miss the UK altogether.

In a statement to the Met Office website a spokesman says: "There is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in places and perhaps over 80 mph in exposed coastal areas.

"There remains considerable uncertainty around the developments - if such winds were to occur, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel.

"A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards northwest Europe later this week.

"One of these, on Friday, may affect parts of southern parts of the UK.

"However it is worth stressing that there are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether. Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week."

The winds, if they arrive, are expected to subside by Friday night.