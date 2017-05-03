Young love gets a starring role at Preston’s Odeon cinema

Young love had a starring role when self confessed romantic Danny Teasdale proposed via the big screen at Preston’s Odeon cinema.

The 23-year-old produced a short film proposing to girlfriend Rebecca Greenhalgh and organised for staff at the cinema to play it on the silver screen before a packed audience. The romantic had hoped to pull off the stunt before a showing of Beauty and the Beast but logistical issues meant he had to pop the question before the new Fast and Furious movie instead.

But the loved up couple, who started dating last August, managed to pull off a happy ending when Rebecca said yes. Danny, who works as a supervisor at Iceland, said: “I’ve never done anything like this before - I wanted to do something really special for her and something different.”

The couple had their first date at the cinema, sparking Danny’s quirky idea. The former Ashton High school and Moor Park High and Sixth Form student said: “I was planning it for weeks. I was backwards and forwards to the Odeon and on the day it all just clicked into place.”

Despite being together less than a year, the couple have already been through a lot.

In November they were involved in a motorbike accident leaving Rebecca with her pelvis fractured in five places and damage to her wrist and spine.

Danny said it was during her convalescence that their love really blossomed. Danny chose the soundtrack “This Year’s Love” for his video film.

He said: “I put in a few silly clips of me so it would be less embarrassing for her.

“In the credits at the end there is a short and sweet message asking her to marry me. Then I got down on one knee with the ring and said it.”

A member of the cinema staff made sure the actual live proposals were videoed too and as the couple left the cinema they were presented with their first engagement card from the cinema team.

Danny Teasdale and fiancee Rebecca Greenhalgh at Preston's Odeon cinema - the venue where they became engaged

Rebecca, who attended Worden Sports College at Leyland and is now a manager at the Boddington Arms in Samlesbury, said: “He is a massive, massive softy. It is still so unreal. It caught me off guard. I knew something was happening because he had dropped hints, but I didn’t actually think it was going to be something like this.”

The couple, from Leyland, have not yet set a date for their wedding, but of one thing Rebecca is certain, Danny’s children from a previous relationship, Lilly and Rowan, will be flowergirl and pageboy.

And, in true Disney fashion, Rebecca now has a dream - to marry in a castle.