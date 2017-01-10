Readers’ letters - January 10

Please join our A&E campaign

Having problems getting an appointment with your GP? That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Try getting an ambulance to take you or someone else to A&E.

Now that is a problem!

When ambulances are queuing up to 10 deep, waiting to transfer patients, they are no longer available to attend to what may be YOUR emergency.

Then of course, there may not be a bed available for your emergency admission, until some way is found to move occupants back home or to another area.

This situation has been exacerbated by the closure of our local A&E at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

It just MAY reopen on a part- time basis sometime this month.

Then again, it may not.

If it does open part-time, can you really plan your emergency to suit the hours available?

Emergencies, by their very nature, are NOT planned!

The NHS is crumbling as we speak, and lives are at risk. The creeping privatisation and fragmentation of our beloved NHS is happening NOW, and is leading us down the route of the American system.

If you can’t pay, go away!

Our NHS is rapidly disappearing down the pan.

Enough is enough!

Please get off the fence and show us you care by supporting our demonstration outside the hospital every Saturday, between 10am/11am, until we get a full A&E back, 24-hours, seven days a week.

We look forward to seeing you.

Graham Archer, Chorley

Press freedom is now at risk

Is everyone fully aware of the Press Regulation Act, referred to as Section 40, now being considered by Parliament?

It can possibly restrict the future freedom of the Press to publish any revealing investigations because of proposals to inflict crippling costs, which most newspapers can ill afford and so they will effectively be silenced?

We, who are citizens of this democratic country, feel it is our right and privilege (which has been formerly effective for many centuries) to be informed about any proposals /actions of corrupt businessmen, politicians and officials and the possible abuse of children etc which should be brought into the light and prevented.

Most are reasonably aware of the results of the Leveson Enquiry aired some 12 months ago which rightly condemned some newspapers for overstepping the rights of privacy and protection which should be accorded to all individuals.

However, as a result, there now exists two forms of proposed future protections – the IPSO and the IMPRESS (the so-called Royal Charter run by politicians and funded by wealthy Max Mosley who holds long-standing grievances against all newspapers, particularly the now defunct News of the World, which was instrumental in revealing his predilection for holding sex orgies).

The IPSO proposal, favoured by most newspapers, is run by a former Court of Appeal Judge. It enforces strict standards of fairness and accuracy and has power to impose fines of up to £1m on those that fall short of these standards.

Whereas Section 40, if adopted by Parliament, would enable politicians to set restraints on these very journalists who should be advising the common man where such matters are being abused, as was previously reported about MPs’ Parliamentary expenses being abused.

This matter is particularly important viewed in the light of the recent EU Referendum Brexit vote, which opted for preserving our UK Sovereignty and should now preserve the freedom of a free independent Press as a beacon to the world, not threatened by our MPs and Lords

E J Tilley, Chorley

Calling Boots book lovers

Do you remember Boots Booklovers Library in Chorley?

Boots the chemist once had subscription libraries within their stores.

They were extremely popular and operated very successfully from 1899 to 1966.

In their heyday they had more than a million subscribers. Chorley was home to a branch of Boots library.

In my book, Lipsticks and Library Books, former staff share entertaining anecdotes of wealthy, eccentric subscribers and strict spinster librarians.

It tells the story of a privileged elite in a world that existed really not so long ago but which seems very distant from today. I would be interested to hear from anyone who remembers Boots library in Chorley.

Jackie Winter, Dorset

Is this your picture?

I am a Governor at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and I also work as a volunteer on the Information Desk at Chorley Hospital.

On Tuesday, December 13, I found a small photo (pictured) that had been dropped, I presume by the owner.

The photo was of military personnel who appeared to be in tropical uniform.

The picture will have been taken during the Second World War, 1930s to 1940s.

I recognise this as my father has similar photos of that period. The owner of the photo will be distressed at its loss, as it must have meant a great deal in terms of memories of that time for it to be carried with them on their person.

My father was very protective of his military days as he got older. Those memories and photos were very important to him, as I am sure this photo will be to its owner.

Would it be possible to assist in some way, to try and reunite this photo, with what I presume to be an aged person now, or the family?

My respect for these gallant people has urged me to contact you for assistance.

Viv Culshaw, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals

Friends ‘are anti-progress’

Just a short note to the very shortsighted Friends of the Earth.

I am so glad you lot weren’t around when coal was discovered, railways were invented, canals built and so on ....

Mr G Cash via email