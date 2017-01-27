Readers’ letters - January 27

We need CCTV in abattoirs

I am concerned about the pain and fear millions of animals in the UK are experiencing at the time of slaughter.

I am calling on you to take action to combat this immense, unnecessary suffering.

Firstly, I would urge you to support a call for new legislation that will require all slaughterhouses to have CCTV.

Monitored CCTV is an important deterrent against abusing animals – be that in any kind of slaughterhouse.

It allows officials to observe slaughter without being observed themselves.

The hard evidence provided also makes it easier to punish those who abuse animals.

Ultimately, CCTV protects animals.

This should be a minimum legal requirement in the UK.

The huge benefits of such a scheme far out-strip any cost.

The UK should not scrimp on something as basic as protecting animals at the time of slaughter.

Secondly, I would urge you to support an end to the slaughter of animals without effective pre-stunning.

While I appreciate this can be a sensitive issue, I would stress that this is an issue of animal welfare – not one of religious freedoms.

Animals should not be allowed to suffer such extreme pain and fear, as they do when slaughtered without effective pre-stunning, be it because of religious beliefs, inadequate stunning equipment or incompetence of staff.

The Government must take action to tackle this huge problem by strengthening the laws around the welfare of animals at the time of killing.

All animals, whether slaughtered by halal, kosher or ‘standard’ method, should be rendered totally unconscious before the throat is cut.

This means the legislation must

1. Prevent all slaughter without stunning and

2. Ensure stunning renders animals insensible to pain until death.

And finally, whilst slaughter without pre-stunning is allowed to continue, I urge you to call for mandatory method of slaughter labelling on all meat products.

Consumers should be given the choice to decide for themselves whether or not they consume meat from animals that have been pre-stunned.

While these products are not adequately labelled, consumers may inadvertently buy meat from animals that have not been pre-stunned.

This skews perception of demand for these products.

Peter Ward

Leyland

nhs

Candlelight, cakes and police

Once again the generosity of Chorley’s traders in showing support for local causes was evident as Cakes by Ruth donated a lovely chocolate cake to show our appreciation of the return of staff to our local A&E department, as it reopened on Wednesday of this week.

This was presented to the A&E staff after a candlelit procession from the Preston Road entrance to the department off Euxton Lane.

Unfortunately, an overzealous security guard lost control as he attempted to move those who have been campaigning for the reopening of this important facility, since April of last year.

Before we knew it, he had made contact with the police and demanded assistance.

I was surprised that locally we actually had so many police readily available!

They were excellent and soon realised it was an over-reaction on the part of security. One police officer was overheard saying to the security guard, “did you really say that you were being threatened by these campaigners?”

Considering that those present were mainly pensioners, some with grandchildren, it was obvious we were not a real threat to anyone.

It is important to note that those trying to get a full 24- hour A&E department back are ‘campaigners’, not ‘protesters’ and do not wish to harm anyone, even an overzealous security guard!

As for the hospital grounds being private property, just when was this sold off to a private company?

We are still of the opinion that the hospital is part of the NHS, paid for by ourselves through taxes and national insurance contributions.

There is no doubt that our NHS is being sold off, bit by bit, and this is, and always will be, totally unacceptable.

Graham Archer, Chorley

traffic

Road dangers of cycling

Every Saturday, I join a group of Lancashire Road Club pals, and we cycle a regular route from Horwich, finishing at Rivington bowling club for well-earned eats and coffee, before riding home.

And it’s never without drivers giving us grief.

How many drivers know the problems suffered by cyclists – riding on roads with double parked cars, opening doors, drivers pulling out of side roads, potholes, and so on?

With data released by the Department for Transport in 2016 – 84 per cent of car drivers failed to obey 20mph speed limits in the UK last year, a year when 123 cyclists were killed – it would suggest not many.

Today, a BMW 4x4 came alongside us with only inches to spare.

It couldn’t overtake because of slow moving traffic.

When motorists don’t know they need to give a cyclist a minimum of 1.5m, isn’t there something seriously wrong with the driving test and road policing?

Might I suggest that Bikeability – cycling proficiency for the 21st Century – be made an integral part of both the driving test and speed awareness courses, and all drivers over the age of 60 must take a driving test every three years?

Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe

search

Looking for my friend Joyce

Madelene Jean Claridge is looking for Joyce Bushall, who lived in Edale Close, Leyland.

The pair were good friends but lost touch over the years.

Joyce was married to the late Alec Bushall, who was the county analyst of Lancashire.

If anyone has information call Mrs Claridge on 0117 962 1532

Mrs Claridge

Bristol

nostalgia

Photo brought back memories

I was delighted to see the photograph of the Red Rosettes Barbershop Singers recently (Guardian, January 17).

We were entertaining at a fun day /charity event at Gillibrand Hall.

I am still singing with the girls and so are three others on the photo, Patsy Gregory, Pam Ambrose and Barbara Jones.

Cannon and Ball were very funny and we had a great afternoon with them.

In the last 20 years, we have lost many members but also gained many and we now have over 40 ladies.

In a national competition in October, we were very proud to achieve eighth place.

Dorothy Klemm

via email