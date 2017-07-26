Readers’ letters - July 25

Leyland Motors’ war efforts

Leyland Motors’ war efforts

Our thoughts today go towards our armed services personnel, both from the war years and the present day, due to the release of the Dunkirk evacuation movie, starring among others, Harry Styles.

They are our brave armed forces who kept our country safe then and still strive to do marvellous work, with many sacrificing their lives for our freedom and country with honour and valour.

Especially, at this time, I am made aware of the great war effort by Leyland Motors, moving and building tanks, including Cromwell and Centurion Tanks.

Leyland also made Hippo Trucks, six-wheeled and armour-plated, and also weapons to Russia for the convoy. Six hundred trucks and 400 tanks went to feed the war effort.

At the bottom of Bretherton Terrace, Leyland, was the back entrance to the old South Works.

The area is reinforced with steel girding at the bottom of the cul-de-sac to withstand the weight of the tanks.

There are also the marks of the bullets on the terrace. It was gunned when Germany found out that this practice was going on at the factories at night.

Mrs M Ralphs

Leyland

Facing gridlock and pollution

People who live in Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge and Leyland and those who commute to work via the M6, M65 and M65 will know how congested London Way is near the Sainsbury’s and War Memorial roundabouts.

There’s near constant delays with poorly sequenced traffic lights and confusing lane marking, it’s surprising there’s not been a serious accident.

Yet Lancashire County and South Ribble Councils appear to be determined to make the situation worse by pressing ahead with the Cuerden Strategic Site including a huge Ikea, another retail park, offices, warehouses and hundreds of new homes.

The main access to the site is only via the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

The area faces gridlock and increased pollution, not helped by hundreds of trees and hedgerows being removed.

It’s not too late.

I urge people to contact South Ribble Council to object to the development. Please write to the planning department at West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1DH or email planning@southribble.gov.uk quoting reference 07/2017/0211.

A very concerned resident

Rights under Victims’ Code

Recent crime statistics revealed that there were 4,965,270 crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales last year.

This seems an appropriate time to remind people of their rights under the Victims’ Code.

All victims of crime have the right to a needs assessment to make sure they get the support they need. This could include an interpreter or an intermediary, for example.

They also have the right to be kept informed about the police investigation, including if a suspect is arrested and charged and if any bail conditions are imposed and the time, date, location and outcome of any court hearings.

Our casework shows that vulnerable victims are not always provided with the support they need or have a right to.

Some have not felt able to face the defendant in court but were not given the support they needed to give evidence behind a screen or via a video link. In other cases we have found that victims of crime, who were due to give evidence in court, were not told the dates of the hearing, resulting in cases collapsing.

It is vital that people are made aware of their rights, and that the Victims’ Code is followed so that victims of crime are given the justice they deserve.

If people are not satisfied with the way a complaint about the Victims’ Code has been dealt with, by either the local police force or the Crown Prosecution Service, then they have a right to bring that complaint to us.

Rob Behrens

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Please keep our theatre seats

I recently visited Chorley Little Theatre out of curiosity. I visited a second time just for the joy of being there.

What a gem you have.

From entering the building, buying a ticket from the small box office, to taking a seat in the 100-year-old seats, it took me back to an earlier age.

The management seem determined to remove these seats – wooden upholstered bucket seats with cast iron legs and cast iron decorative end plates. I am disabled but I found the seats very comfortable and I was able to get from one aisle to another with ease.

To my mind, the theatre is an important part of Chorley’s history and our heritage.

How could they?

Does anyone feel the same?

M Robinson

Near Wigan

The dark side of ribbons

Councillors, I want to tie hundreds upon hundreds of man-made ribbons to railings, on trees, in bushes, on lamp posts and traffic signs all across our beautiful Chorley borough for my favourite cause.

They won’t rot away but be assured they will fade, although they will also become tatty, over time with threads getting loose and, I’m really sorry about this, tangling around all kinds of wildlife.

Don’t worry though.

Those that become loose will disappear out of sight going down the drains, into streams and blowing into farmers’ fields, gardens and parks.

I’ve no plans to keep a record to let you know where I’m planning to put them – what do you think?

I’m wondering, will I and my helpers be fined for littering or fly-posting – is it £75 a time? And by the way do you think your lovely taxpayers will mind if you tidy up after us?

P.S Or can you suggest better ways for my cause?

“Someone needs to ask”

NHS could grind to a halt

If the NHS didn’t have enough problems, it is now reported it is having to spend a record amount on treating obesity – more than £1bn a year.

That is more than is spent on providing hip operations for the elderly.

It is said by obesity experts that sedentary lifestyles and excessive food consumption has given to a rise in lifestyle diseases which is putting the NHS under an intolerable strain.

It is now time to instruct councils to run more public health campaigns to monitor people’s weight and blood pressure.

A few councils are doing this, but every council must improve the population’s health or our NHS will grind to a halt.

John Wilmott

via email