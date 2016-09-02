Zombie-filled scare event comes to Lancashire

A zombie-filled live action scare event is coming to Chorley next month.

Terror Fest is moving to a new home at Park Hall, Charnock Richard in time for Halloween. Back for its fourth year, it has moved to a ‘bigger and better’ location, having out grown its existing home at Cuerden Valley Park.

Stuart Rowlands, the organiser behind Terror Fest, said, “Moonlight Zombies at Terror Fest has had a fantastic three years and the event had always sold out well ahead of time.

“This year we’re adding more attractions with different themes, which will be really exciting for new and returning customers.”

He added: “Since we started Terror Fest, we’ve been overwhelmed by its success.

“We’re delighted that with this move to a new permanent location, we are also able to offer paid roles for the first time, and would advise anyone who thinks they can be scary to head to the website to apply.”

Rachel Orme, who has been a zombie at Terror Fest for three years, said: “To scare someone is literally the most fun you could ever have as a job. The men in general try to be more macho, but they’re also capable of screaming the loudest.

“I can’t recommend doing it enough.”

Tickets, £10, are already on sale for the event, which will run from Friday to Monday over the Halloween period, October 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Tickets can be purchased at www.terrorfest.co.uk only.