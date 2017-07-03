Andy Murray and Johanna Konta aiming to prove fitness as Wimbledon begins

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will both look to prove they are fighting fit for long Wimbledon campaigns when they take to the court on Monday.

As the defending champion, Murray has the traditional honour of opening proceedings on Centre Court against lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

Konta, meanwhile, will hope to turn the tables on Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei after her shock loss in the first round of the French Open.

Murray and Konta both gave positive fitness updates on Sunday after a worrying couple of days where it looked like neither might play.

Murray missed two days of training because of a hip problem while Konta hurt her spine in a fall at Eastbourne on Thursday.

Murray continued to limp during practice sessions over the weekend but insisted he is fit enough to last the whole tournament.

He said: ''I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches.

''Things can happen, obviously, when you're playing. But if I feel like I am now I'd be delighted and have no issues getting through. ''

Murray revealed he has suffered with hip problems since he was very young, saying: ''It's not something new to me. It's just been very sore the last few weeks.

''It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions. So that was why I needed to take the break, to try and give it a chance to settle down."

Konta was on the brink of victory against world number one Angelique Kerber when she slipped and fell heavily, landing on her back and then hitting her head.

Konta recovered to win the match but subsequently pulled out of her scheduled semi-final against eventual champion Karolina Pliskova.

She was guarded about her hopes of playing Wimbledon and rested on Friday and Saturday before a positive practice session on Sunday.

Konta said: ''I never was thinking that I wasn't going to (play Wimbledon).

''I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practised on Sunday. I felt good. I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round."

Murray and Konta are two of seven British players launching their campaigns on Monday.

British women's number two Heather Watson also reached the semi-finals in Eastbourne and will have high hopes against Maryna Zanevska while Laura Robson goes for her first Wimbledon win in four years against Beatriz Haddad Maia and Naomi Broady plays Irina-Camelia Begu.

In the men's draw, Aljaz Bedene faces giant Croatian Ivo Karlovic and 21-year-old Cameron Norrie makes his debut against 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Among the international stars on show, Petra Kvitova will look to continue the hugely promising progress she has made since returning last month from the horrific knife attack she suffered in December.

Victoria Azarenka faces 18-year-old American Cici Bellis in her first grand slam match since the birth of son Leo while Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Venus Williams, Nick Kyrgios and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko are also in action.