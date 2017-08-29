Bowler Makinson creates league history

Veteran seamer David Makinson bowled himself into the Northern Cricket League record books on Bank holiday Monday.

The Leyland skipper became the league’s leading wicket taker of all time during his side’s victory over relegation threatened Lancaster at Lune Road.

Former Lancashire star Makinson, pictured right, overtook David Higham’s mark of 1,348 when he had Ben Simm caught by Sri Lanka professional Pabasara Waduge.

Now aged 56, Makinson was both proud and typically modest about breaking the record. “It’s took me a few years and games to break it,” he said. “I first started playing in 1978 so that’s nearly 40 years although obviously I missed four years when I played for Lancashire.

“So I have not played in the Northern league in all of that time.

“It is a very proud moment to break the record.”

He finished the match with superb figures of 4-15 off 12 overs. Ross Bretherton was obviously inspired by his skipper’s record-breaking exploits, taking 5-31 as Lancaster were bowled out for a meagre 102 off 41 overs. In reply, Leyland eased to victory off just 24 overs and with six wickets in hand – Makinson’s son Andrew was the top scorer with 25.

Chorley slipped to fifth in the table after being on the receiving end of a losing draw away to Blackpool at Stanley Park.

The hosts posted a sizeable 187 off their allotted 50 overs with South African pro Ockert Erasmus in sparkling form – hittin g 76 off just 101 ball. The Springbok then took 3-30 to help restrict Chorley to 137-8. Kyle Dixon and Edwin Moulton were the top scorers with 32 and 31 respectively.

Preston were on the receiving end of a magnificent knock by Fleetwood skipper Dean Bell, who struck a staggering 25 boundaries in a score of 158. He was given excellent support by Jarrod Coombe (47) and Tom Wilson (40) as the home side posted a huge 303-7. In reply, Preston never got close to threatening Fleetwood’s total despite half-centuries by Geeth Malinda (54) and Irshad Desai (56).

The visitors were bowled out for 151 in the 45th over with Joseph McCluskie and Neels Bergh each taking three wickets.

Elsewhere, champions Netherfield registered their 16th win of the season against Morecambe. Kendal and Barrow are still in danger of finishing in the bottom two after big defeats to Penrith and St Annes respectively.