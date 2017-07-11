Brinscall pay for a succession of run-outs

Brinscall CC were the architects of their own downfall as they slipped to defeat at Cherry Tree.

Brinscall won the toss and decided to bowl first with Sam MacLachlan taking the first wicket with the score on 29.

Cherry Tree professional Bogogo was the main man with a great knock of 120 from 103 balls.

The professional’s team-mates chipped in to take the total to 252 for 5 at tea. There was not much luck for the Brinscall bowlers in a frustrating first half.

Brinscall lost an early wicket in reply, Winstanley was the man out.

Lowe and Maclachlan put Brinscall into a good position but with the score on 76 for 1, Lowe was on the end of a dubious decision, given out caught behind.

From there in Brinscall toiled as four run-outs and poor batting saw them bowled out for 162.

Maclachlan was the pick of the batsmen with 44.

Brinscall’s second team competed well against league leaders Cherry Tree but ultimately fell short.

On Saturday they hosted Cherry Tree with the visitors batting first and reaching 38 before losing a wicket, but then slipped to 47-4 before rebuilding to 112-5.

They were all out for 185 with Josh Murfet claiming 6-49 including a hat-trick.

The hosts were soon 24-2 in reply and when skipper Scambler (44) became the sixth wicket to fall, the score was 108. The tail wagged but it was not enough as they were all out for 148.

Sunday saw a reverse of Saturday’s fixture but the same result for Brinscall – a defeat by 30 odd runs.