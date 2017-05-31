Cross stars to send Leyland top of table

Leyland moved to the summit of cricket’s Northern League Division One after a comprehensive 10-wicket win over St Annes at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

Opening bowlers Karl Cross and Ross Bretherton did the damage for the home side as St Annes were skittled for just 73 off 40.3 overs on Bank Holiday Monday. Cross took 4-14 off 17 overs while Bretherton finished with figures of 4-18. Cross then displayed his all-round skills by smashing a 37-ball half-century as the men from Fox Lane cruised to victory off 10.1 overs.

Previous leaders Chorley dropped down to third after they suffered their second successive defeat at the hands of Morecambe at Windsor Park. A faultless century by visiting professional Ashan Priyanjan, plus knocks of 47 and 55 not out from Viraj Bhati and Ryan Pearson respectively enabled Morecambe to post a sizeable 254-6.

Chorley made a valiant effort to chase down their target but they were eventually all out for 222. Max Harper top scored with 48, while Will Moulton (39) and Ian Oakes (44 not out) also performed well. Edward Read was the pick of the bowlers, taking 7-60.

Preston suffered their fifth defeat of the season – losing by seven wickets to Netherfield at West Cliff. Lukman Vahaluwala (31) and Yasin Patel (49) shared a decent third-wicket partnership but once they perished, the home side folded to 133 all out inside 35 overs. Nathan Chambers and Marc Hadwin took three wickets apiece.

In reply, Netherfield raced to victory off 22.1 overs with Bradley Earl hitting a half-century.

Fleetwood were 35-run victors over Lancaster after battling to 144 at Broadwater. South African pro Neels Bergh took 5-14 as the visitors slumped to 109 all out.

Kendal enjoyed an emphatic nine-wicket win over Barrow at Shap Road.

Shaun Von Berg took 7-28 as the visitors were all out for 76 and a unbeaten half-century from Ryan Shepherd saw Kendal ease to victory.

In the final match, Blackpool romped to an eight-wicket victory over Penrith at Tynefield Park.