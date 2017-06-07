Croston’s Marsh stars in narrow victory

In the Palace Shield Premier Division Croston narrowly beat Torrisholme by nine runs.

Croston batted first with opener Luke McQuade hitting 52 and Sam Marsh blasting 51 and finishing at the crease with number 11 Jonathan Driver for company as they posted 151-9.

Marsh also starred with the ball as he finished with figures of 5-38 as he and McQuade just managed to ensure Croston squeezed over the line with Torrisholme finishing up on 142-8 in their 44 overs.

Rufford beat Freckleton by 24 runs.

Gregg Ashcroft made 42 as Rufford were bowled out for 118 batting first.

Freckleton Andrew Hogarth (39) put up a stern fight but a four wicket haul for Richard Lyon (4-30) and three wickets for Danny Hodge helped Rufford bowl Freckleton out for 94.

Elsewhere in the division Eccleston lost by five wickets at Varnun Carus.

Eccleston finished on 143-9 but Carus chased down the tally.

In Division One Withnell Fold lost by 32 runs at Fylde.

Fylde were all out for 161 with Graham Sharples picking up figures of six wickets for just 33 runs.

Withnell’s Rana Javeed, 33, and Graham Green, 26, put up a fight in the middle order but with only number four Anthony Beesley (12) joining them in double figures Fold folded to 129 all out.

Hoghton beat White Coppice by 158 runs.

Sam Haydock’s 82 and Phil Hurst’s 52 set Hoghton up to build a score of 267-8.

The hosts declared on that figure but Chris Maguire’s 47 saw White Coppice finish on 109-8 with Hoghton victorious.

In Division Two Mawdesley kept their grip on top spot with an 83 run win over Penwortham seconds.