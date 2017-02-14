Assistant Wiles ready for managerial debut

Simon Wiles is half expecting to hear his mobile phone buzz during Bamber Bridge’s League Cup encounter tonight.

The former Blackpool winger takes charge of Brig for the first time when they welcome Glossop North End to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Asssistant boss Wiles is in temporay control of the first-team as manager Neil Reynolds enjoys a week-long holiday in Las Vegas to celebrate turning 40.

But he knows Reynolds will be keeping tabs on proceedings despite being more than 5,000 miles away.

“It would not surprise me to get a phone call off the gaffer tonight,” said Wiles with a chuckle. “Somebody mentioned filming the game for him on Facebook Live and he would absolutely love that.”

Joking aside, Wiles admitted he was relishing the chance of managing the team for the next couple of games.

He is hoping to hand back the reins to Reynolds with Brig safely through to the next round of the cup followed by three points against Ramsbottom on Saturday.

“Myself and the gaffer have had a talk about the next two games,” said Wiles. “I’ve got an idea about what the team will be, but Renno told me that my decision is final and it’s a great opportunity for me over the next five days.

“It’s a great honour that the responsibility has been left with me and I’m really looking forward to the challenge

“The gaffer has said he wants to win the League Cup, so there’s no pressure then.

“We played Glossop in the league 10 days ago and won 2-0.

“We know what they are all about – they are a big physical side who can play.”

Reynolds’ final match in charge before his temporary handover of power saw Brig suffer a 2-1 loss at Tadcaster Albion. New signing Sam Freakes was on the bench, but will be missing this evening’s game as he is cup tied after earlier playing in the competition for previous club Ramsbottom United.