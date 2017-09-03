Athletic knock Brig out of FA Cup

Bamber Bridge suffered a shock 2-1 away defeat to North West Counties outfit Ashton Athletic in the FA Cup.

Neil Reynolds were dumped out of the prestigious competition at the first round of qualifying. Matt Dudley almost gave the visitors an early lead but his shot struck the post. Macauley Wilson then saw his shot saved after a fine move.

Brig then suffered a sucker blow just before half-time when Joel Brownhill opened the scoring for the home side.

The visitors began the second half very much in the ascendency with Ally Waddecar heading against the crossbar, while Chris Marlow and Brad Carsley also went close.

Both teams were then reduced to 10 men on 67 minutesas Dale Korie-Butler and Matt Mahoney were red carded.

Soon after Ashton doubled their advantage through Joshua Nicholson and despite Carsley’sfine finish from Waddecar’s cross late on, Brig went out of the cup.

Elsewhere, Lancaster defeated Colne 1-0, but Kendal were on the receiving end of the same scoreline at Hyde. Clitheroe lost 3-2 at Kidsgrove.

In the NWC, Charnock Richard beat Hanley 3-1. Burscough drew 1-1 at Northwich.