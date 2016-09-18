Bamber Bridge 0, Colwyn Bay 2

Bamber Bridge’s impressive start to the season suffered a minor setback on Saturdayas Colwyn Bay ran out 2-0 victors at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Two second half goals from defender’s Gareth Grant and a late Luke Denson penalty, sharply ended Brig’s four match winning run, condemning them to their second home league defeat of the season.

Manager Neil Crowe said of the defeat: “I thought it took us too long to get going. The first half we were poor and told the lads that at half time. They then got a penalty late in the game, which was a bit iffy, which more or less killed the game off then.”

A lack of creativity, particularly in the wide areas, was evident throughout the match, and with the absence of star man Ally Wadecarr it was clear for all to see.

Despite the disappointing performance, Brig’s manager felt a little unlucky after the match, with his side hitting the post and crossbar twice late on.

He said: “I don’t think they were any better than us. We’ve been done at a set piece, from a corner and a penalty. Apart from that, it was a pretty even game.”

Meanwhile, Laancaster City recorded a memorable win in the FA Cup when they defeated National League North outfit Darlington 2-1 at Giant Axe.

Second half goals Jacob Gregory and Jordan Connerton put the Dolly Blues through to the third round of qualifying.

Burscough are out after they were beaten 2-0 away at Handsworth Parramore.

In the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe enjoyed a 3-2 win over Droylsden at Shawbridge, while Kendal beat Goole 2-1 away.