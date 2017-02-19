Bamber Bridge 0, Ramsbottom United 1

Bamber Bridge were left frustrated after squandering several chances in a 1-0 home defeat to Ramsbottom United on Saturday.

Things looked to be going their way especially when they were awarded a penalty late in the first half.

Debutant Sam Freakes’ shot was charged down by a Ramsbottom defender, with the referee correctly judging it to have hit his hand.

Jamie Milligan stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort smacked against the post, with the goal keeper diving the complete opposite way.

Brig’s disappointment was made even worse just eight minutes after the break, when Ramsbottom substitute Max Hazeldine gave the away side the lead.

A long ball was played down the right flank and the winger collected the ball well, cut inside and slid a shot under Brig ‘keeper Steven James.

Assistant Simon Wiles said: “It was a strange one this match. I didn’t feel either side were going to go on and win.”

Elsewhere, NPL First Division North leaders lancaster beat Scarborough 2-0. Burscough drew 1-1 at Brighouse, but Kendal 3-0 at Hyde. Clitheroe lost 3-1 to Farsley.

Brig now find themselves in 11th place and six points off the play-off spots.