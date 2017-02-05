Bamber Bridge 2, Glossop North End 0

Bamber Bridge’s renaissance continued on Saturday as they collected their third successive win.

Neil Reynolds’ men defeated Glossop North End 2-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium to moved within six points of the play-offs in the NPL First Division North.

Regan Linney almost gave the home side a dream start but his shot was blocked in the third minute and 12 minutes later Aaron Fleming had a shot turned around the post.

Karl Jones then caused a scare in the home back line when he fired narrowly across the goal. Brig broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when a penalty was awarded and Jamie Milligan slotted home.

Glossop piled on the pressure in the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser and the game was made sa for Brig with seven minutes to go when Stuart Vasey’s effort was adjudged to have crossed the line.